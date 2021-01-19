PRATER, James Willard



89 of Adams Co., passed away at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio, on Thursday, January 14, 2021. He was born on May 30, 1931, in



Trenton, Ohio, to Walter &



Bessie (McGuire) Prater. James served our country by serving in the U.S. Army during the



Korean War. He retired from Armco Steel in 1979 after 27 years of service as a welder. James was a past member of the VFW # 3809 in Middletown. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Terri) Prater of Jacksonburg, OH, Michael (Rhonda) Prater of Manchester, OH, James (Twana) Prater of Middletown, OH, and Christie (Justin) Johnson of Manchester, OH; his siblings, Paul Prater of Miltonville, Etta Bratcher of Middletown, Jenny (Dale) Hoffman of Seven Mile and Sylvia Love of Somerville and many loving grandchildren as well as a being a great-grandfather to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Prater, brothers, Walter Jr., Harold and Bob Prater; infant son, Carl Allen Prater; daughter, Beverly Sue (Prater) Bailey and sisters, Cora Thomas and Betty



Johnson. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 20th from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue. Funeral Services will be on



Thursday, January 21st at 1:00 pm also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



