PRATER, Clarence W.



Clarence W. Prater age 73 of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on June 6, 1948, in Jackson, KY, the son of the late James Prater and Hazel (nee



Riley) Mounce. Clarence was a veteran on the United States Army serving in Vietnam. He



retired from Ralston Purina



after 23 years of service.



Clarence was a devout Christian and recently started an online ministry Living Waters.



Clarence was a lifetime member the local DAV, American



Legions, VFW, and Amvets. He is survived by his loving wife Mildred (nee McFadden)Prater of 40 years; three children Charlene (Jeffery) Hammock, Carla (Brady) Grooms, and



Clarence (Stacey) Prater Jr; thirteen grandchildren Jeffrey Hammock, Dusty Hammock, Zachary Hammock, Jeremy



Hammock, Jason Hammock, Stephanie (David) Moore, Steven (Ashley) McCain, Tabatha (Derrek) Morgan, Savanna (Dusty) Lewis, Nicholis (Lukaylynn) McCain, Anthony Prater, Lauren (fiancé Jordan Hilt) Prater, and Christopher Prater; twenty three great-grandchildren; three siblings David Prater, Paulinda (Gary) Lee, and Pamela (Charlie) Whitaker. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by one brother James Prater; and his parents in law Harry and Ruby McFadden.



Visitation will be on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the funeral home at 12:00PM with Pastor Dennis Fields officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com