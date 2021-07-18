PRAETORIUS,



Marcus Dennis



Marcus Dennis Praetorius, Sunrise on September 16, 1974, and Sunset on May 27, 2021. A Veteran of the United States Army. Died unexpectedly in the Ukraine. Marcus has served in Iraq, Germany, Afghanistan, Kosovo and many other



countries. His last assignment was as a Training Support



Specialist in the Ukraine.



Marcus will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with Military Honors on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2:30pm, 4400 West Third St., Dayton, OH. To share a memory of Marcus with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

