POZENEL, John E.



John E. Pozenel, age 80, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2022. He was born in Salem, OH, to the late John Edward Pozenel, Sr. and Carrie M. Pozenel. John worked at General Motors/Delphi for over 36 years. He loved to work with his hands and could often be found in his garage tinkering. John was an avid golfer and bowler. He was known for his ability to make people laugh and his love for dancing. John was always ready to lend a helping hand and there was no job too big or small that he couldn't fix. John will be remembered for his wit, compassion, and handiness. He was a loving and caring husband, father, step-father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Gordon Moss. John leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 21 years, Sandra K. Pozenel; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Matt Donovan and their children, Kate, Paige, and Eli; daughter, Mindy Pozenel; step-daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Biman Dass and their son, Colin; step-daughter and son-in-law, Tricia and Jason Cowsert and their sons, Nate and Drew; and step-daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Tom Bastis and their children, Austin and Sierra. A celebration honoring John's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the American Heart Association in John's memory. Care entrusted to Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home www.DaytonFunerals.com.

