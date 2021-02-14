POWERS, Ralph



Ralph B. Powers, 85, of Camden, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2021, from complications, after a ten year bout with renal disease. He was born January 10, 1936, in



Middletown, Ohio.



He was the son of Charles Clark, Sr. and Mabel (Phillips) Powers. He was a proud Army veteran. He was raised in Seven Mile, Ohio, and retired from the Mosler Safe Company. He enjoyed family, farming, playing cards and winters in Florida with his many friends. He



especially enjoyed being married to the love of his life Sandra "Sandy" (Kinkaid) for 56 years. He accepted the Lord in 1973 and was very active with the youth at the First Church of God, Camden.



He is survived by his children, Carroll (Alex), David, Sherri (Bennet), Jeff (Shelley), Dale (Brandy); 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Eddie, Fred, Robert and Joe; his sisters, Lucille and Louise.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Charles Clark, Jr., Eugene, James and Cecil, and sisters, Juanita and



Doris.



A private service will be held for the family.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Kidney Foundation.

