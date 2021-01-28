POWERS, Paul

POWERS, Sr., Paul D.



Paul D. Powers, Sr., age 75 of Dayton, passed away on



Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born in Erlanger,



Kentucky, on September 17, 1945, the son of the late John Powers and Virginia Moreland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carolyn (Miller) Powers; brother Michael Powers; sisters Judy Silvey and Susan Powers. He is survived by cherished partner, Doris Crist, Son, Paul (Kimberly) Powers; grandchildren, Cassandra, Nicholaus (Amber), Emma & Sophia Powers; and great-grandson



Sebastian Hartman; brother Thomas (Norma) Powers; sisters Joan Mosley and Denise Tackett; several nieces and nephews and friends who dearly loved him.



Paul was a proud United States Navy Veteran, serving from 1962-1966 on the USS Coral Sea and USS Hancock. He was a skilled Tool and Die maker and founded Capitol Precision



Machine Tool Company in 1978. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing Keno and Greyhound Dog Racing.



Graveside services will be held at a later date. Glickler Funeral Home is serving the family.

