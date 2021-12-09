POWERS, JB



JB Powers, age 89, of Fairborn, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 6, 2021. He was born on August 15, 1932, in Pruden, KY, to the late Johnie and Elvie Powers (Partin). He was preceded in death by: his Wife, Ruby Powers; Sisters: Myrtle Lee Powers, and Geneva Harrell; Brothers: Elmer Powers, Troy Powers, Albert Powers, Johnie Powers Jr; Chester Powers, and Carl Powers; his Son: JB Powers Jr.; and Granddaughter: Sarah Powers. He is survived by his Daughters and Sons-in-Law: Deanna and John Shoemaker, and Vernadine and Dave Suhr; Grandsons: Ben Sharp (Liz Merrits), JB Powers III (Lindsay), James Powers (Nikki), and Jacob Suhr (Bethany); Granddaughters: Traci Smith (Matt Horner) and Brittany Copeland (Tim); Great-Grandchildren: Kylie Williams, Andrew Horner, Jalynn Horner, Nevaeh Merritts, Lilly McCraw, Coleson Powers, Charlotte Suhr, Weston Suhr, McKenzie Mcfadden, and Brayden Powers; Sister: Marie; Brother and Sister-in-Law: Cecil and Sherry Powers; and extended family members: Wayne and Becky Hull, Donnie and Melinda Hullett and children; and many nieces, nephews. JB was raised in Pruden, a coal mining town on the border of KY/TN, and married the love of his life Ruby, on August 8, 1952, in Rose Hill, VA. They moved to Dayton, OH, in 1956. He retired from the City of Dayton in Sept. 1991 after 30 years of service. JB became a Christian Nov. 1, 1964, and was called to preach by our Savior 9 months later at the age of 33. He carried the gospel for 56 years. During his early ministry he helped establish the Valley St Free United Baptist Church, and was the assistant pastor for a short time. He pastored the General Baptist Church of Fairborn for 5 years. He was an evangelist the majority of his ministry, traveling throughout Ohio and Kentucky. In his later years he attended the Valley St Free United Baptist Church regularly. Pallbearers will be Ben Sharp, JB Power III, James Powers, Jake Suhr, John Shoemaker, Dave Suhr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Valley St. Free United Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-1:00pm, on Monday, December 13th, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, where Funeral Services will begin at 1pm, with Pastor Buck Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of JB with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com