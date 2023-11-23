Powell, Wavilene T.



POWELL, Wavilene T. age 91 of Miamisburg passed away Saturday November 18, 2023. Wavilene was retired from Monsanto (Miamisburg Mound). She was preceded in death by her husband George W. and son Leonard S. Cox. Surviving are 2 sons Frankie Lee Cox and George W. Powell, ll, 2 step sons Gregory and Douglas Powell, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday November 27, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton. Final resting place Centerville Cemetery. There will be no visitation.



