POWELL, James Wilburn



James Wilburn Powell, age 84 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at his residence, with his family at his bedside, on Friday, November 20, 2020. Wilburn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 23, 1936, to the late Curt and Hazel (Baker) Powell. Wilburn graduated from Reily High School in 1954 and attended college at Tusculum University in Greenville, Tennessee. Wilburn married his high school sweetheart Betty (Knox) Powell on July 9, 1955. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.



Wilburn's career spanned real estate investments, farms, ranching, commercial properties and convalescent homes. He was a member of Toastmasters, Kiwanis, Lee College Financial Board, and was a Kentucky Colonial.



Wilburn's interests were vast, he was an avid outdoorsman and collector. He loved hunting, camping, boating, fishing, traveling and all things old west. He enjoyed his Big Ox Buffalo ranch in South Dakota and counted that as some of his most memorable adventures.



He was inducted in Talawanda/Reily's Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball, baseball, volleyball and track, but his biggest impacts were his love and involvement with his family and his church, Princeton Pike Church of God. He started attending there when he was eight years old and would serve as clerk, usher, elder, deacon, led building programs, and was a legacy member of the pastor's council.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Knox) Powell; son, James (Deanna) Powell; daughter, Linda (Doug) Powell-Shelton; daughter Susan (Tony) Guidi; grandchildren, Alana (Cory) Jacobs, Evan (Melyssa) Powell, Lauren (Seojin) Kang, Brittany Shelton, Alex (Cami) Hornsby, Wes (Heather) Hornsby, Lauren Guidi, Sam (Shelby) Hornsby, Wyatt Hornsby, Grace Guidi, Ty Hornsby; great-grandchildren, Breah Patrick, Alyssa Hornsby, Jovie Kang, Aaden Guidi, Bryson Bogolo, Sapphire Jacobs, Isla Powell, Kingsley Jacobs, Jackson Hornsby, Deacon Kang, Bella Guidi, Lincoln Hornsby, Everett Powell; his sibling, Glyndon (Yvonne) Powell; niece, Glenna Coffey and many other family and friends. Wilburn was preceded in death by his parents Curt and Hazel (Baker) Powell; brother, Harley Powell, sister Doloris (Delmar) Reece.



While Wilburn will be dearly missed by all who knew him, he would want everyone to know that he was prepared and eager to meet his Lord and Savior. He had run his race.



Funeral services will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6010 Princeton Glendale Rd, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 1:00PM with Rev. Barry Clardy and Dr. Sam Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Princeton Pike Church of God. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


