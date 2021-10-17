journal-news logo
X

POWELL, Gregory

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

POWELL, Gregory P.

Age 62, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Gregory worked at GM Truck and Bus in Moraine for many years before his retirement in 2016. Family will greet friends from 12-1pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, on October 22, 2021, with a service to follow at 1pm. A livestream will be available at Routsong's YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person. For complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
SUTTMAN, Alice
2
DOWDELL, Joseph
3
BEGLEY, Belvie
4
ABNER, Juanita
5
FULLER, JOSEPH
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top