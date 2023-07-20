Powell, Christopher Eugene



Christopher Eugene Powell, 53, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, July 16th, 2023, in Ocean City, Maryland. He was born April 19th, 1970, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Robert E. Powell and Beverly Powell-Gaier. Chris graduated from North High School in 1988. While attending Wright State he was a cheerleader and then went on to attend classes through Wittenberg's Adult Education program. He worked for many years at Casey's and Courtyard Marriott and his love for cheerleading lead him to his job with Starpower for the past 20 years. He was a lifetime member of Xenia and Springfield Elks, an avid golfer and was known as the "King of Declutter". Chris was affectionately known as CP, HalPal, Paco and Superhero. He will be greatly missed and forever loved. Chris is survived by his mother, Bev Powell-Gaier (Tony); son, Bobby Powell; stepson, Mikey Mitchem; his siblings, Linda Swearingen (Alan) and Andy Powell (Lori Grim); nieces and nephews: Seth & Kyle Swearingen, Paige Marie Miller and Evan Powell. Chris is preceded in death by his father, Bob Powell. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. Private Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





