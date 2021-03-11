POTTS, William A.



William A Potts, 61, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on March 1, 2021. William is survived by wife, Kathy; daughter, Heather; son, Shawn; grandchildren, Vince, Roman, and Hayden; brothers, James (Lori), Tim, and Kevin (Julie); and sister, Juda (Jim); many nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ballard Earl, and Barbara Potts (nee Foltz); sister, Patricia; and his daughter, Jessica. William loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Trinity Cremation Care in Carlisle, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.

