POTTS, Wesley Curtis



Age 79 of Huber Heights passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Grandview Hospital, Dayton. He was born on November 3, 1942, in Dailyville, Ohio, the son of David Wesley and Ruth Berniece (Johnson) Potts. He was a meat cutter for several small meat market in southern Ohio for several years. He then was a truck driver for many years for Central Fire Protection in Springfield until his retirement in 2008. He was an avid fisherman, Ohio State fan and NASCAR fan, but mostly



enjoyed sitting on his patio with Hobie watching the birds.



He is survived by his wife of 22 years Deanna (Daugherty) Potts; children Cheryl (John) Hood, Michael (Jennifer) Potts, Sandra (Matthew) Miller, Patrick (Soonafai) Waldrop Jr. and Brittany (Joshua) Jolliff; grandchildren Sarah, Mikey, Cassie and Lexie Potts, Jonathan, Caleb and Emily Miller, Teron-Malie Daley, Teagan-Mealai Waldrop and Mason Nealis; a sister



Janice Sue Potts and several nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Janet (Gifford) Potts; his son John David Potts; his brothers Robert and David Potts; his sister Mary Margaret Reed and his



beloved dog Hobie. He was a loving husband, father, papaw, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Friday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Gifford officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Wes' memory to the



Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave., #117, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

