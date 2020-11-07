POTTS, George

POTTS, III, George Ernest



Age 72 of Middletown, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born July 29, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of George Ernest Potts II and Mary Jane



(Mullins) Potts. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor Jo Potts; sister, Mildred Potts; brother, Gary Potts and niece, Angela (Tarter) Thompson. He is



survived by his sisters, Margaret (Ron) Kidwell, Marilyn Margeson; his brother, Glenn Potts; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Office) Singletary; grandchildren, Chelsey Prior, and Mattison Singletary, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Prayer Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time on Monday. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or



condolence.

