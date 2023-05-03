Potter, Louis H.



Louis Henry Potter, Sr. 95, of Somerville, died on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 1, 1928, in Breathitt, County, KY to Henry and Martha (Howard) Potter. He was a veteran, machinist, builder and a farmer. Louis is survived by his children, Tina (Daniel) Smith, Deborah (Quentin) Combs, Louis (Sandy) Potter; grandchildren, Amanda (Larry) Bailey, Evan Combs, Sara (David) Wilson, Rebecca Hunt, Reece Potter, Bethany Potter and Addy Potter; six great grandchildren; sister, Alice Mooney; brother, Dexter Potter; and special friend Carol Mays. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pamela Potter Halsey; grandson, Bryan Smith; brothers, Granville, Cecil, Pat, Oral, J.B., and Freeman; sisters, Meck, Nanalou and Polly; and his former wife, Cleta. Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH. 45044. Funeral Service will be Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Don Schwab officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

