POTTER, John Martin



John Martin Potter died of complications from a long battle with Alzheimer's on 29 November 2020, at the age of 77. He was born in March of 1943 to John and Fern Potter. He had three siblings: David, Melanie, and Stephanie.



John received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois.



John joined the Air Force through ROTC where he served 4 years. After leaving the military he stayed in Dayton, Ohio, where he worked as a civilian for the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In the mid 70s he owned and operated Altair Computer Center, the first computer store in Dayton, OH. He retired in 2003 after working for the Air Force for 35 years.



John is survived by his wife, Janice; his son, Jonathan Potter and his partner Erica; his two step-children, Tracee Brown and her husband Matt, and Nate Dore and his wife Theresa; his seven grandchildren, Jake Adkins, Alex Brown, Cecilia Dore, Madeline Brown, Maria Dore, Fiona Dore, and Coral Potter; his two great-grandchildren, Kaceton Adkins and Ryla Adkins



John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a quiet and competent presence in our lives whose assistance and advice could always be counted on. He will be deeply missed.

