journal-news logo
X

POTTENGER, Lynn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

POTTENGER, Lynn Louis

Age 82 of Fairfield, passed away at Sanctuary Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Lynn was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 24, 1939, to Earl and Mary Eva (Faucett) Pottenger. Lynn is survived by numerous nephews and nieces. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Edna, Marilyn, Earla, Alva, Albert, Donald, Virginia, and Howard. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
CARMOSINO, Nickalos
2
Lake, Dino E.
3
LANE, Phyllis
4
PARKER, Robert
5
SPARKS, Christopher
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top