POTTENGER, Debra Kay



Age 70, of Fairfield passed away on November 14, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 13, 1950, in Cincinnati to the late Leroy and Rebecca (nee Chaille) Hardman.



On March 18, 1972, Debra married the love of her life, Daniel Joe Pottenger, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2015.



Debra taught 29 years for Fairfield City Schools for 2nd, 4th, and 5th grade until her retirement on May 31, 2011. She enjoyed traveling and Airstream camping, puzzles, reading, crocheting, and crafting, cooking, baking and candy making, and playing games with family. She supported Fairfield athletics, the school district's PTA, and Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America. Debra was a long-time member of Dayspring Church of God and dutifully cared for her disabled husband for many years.



She is survived by her children, Eric (Tami) Pottenger, Audra (Jeff) Johnson, and Carmen Hurst; grandchildren, Briannah Pottenger, Jayden Pottenger, Chloe Johnson, Claire Hurst, and Corinne Hurst; siblings, Sandra (Doyle) Clarkson, James (Deborah) Hardman, and Cliff (Laura) Hardman; mother-in-law, Zedith Pottenger; brothers-in-law Edward (Pam) Pottenger, and Richard (Melissa) Pottenger, and numerous other family and friends.



Visitation will be Monday, November 22, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015.



Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens.



Condolences may be offered at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com





Memorial contributions may be offered to