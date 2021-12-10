POSPISIL, Elsa Elisabeth



Elsa Elisabeth Pospisil, 84, of Springfield,, passed away Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, in Naples, Florida. She was born June 30th, 1937, in Yugoslavia, the daughter of Paul and Katarina (Hoffman) Schmoll.



Elsa left Yugoslavia with her



parents fleeing a front of the communist Red Army in 1944 and moved to a displaced



person camp in Upper Austria where she lived until 1958. In 1958 she married her husband, John and they moved to the United States in 1959 where they started an automotive business and later an insurance agency. She was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and involved in many philanthropic groups. She was an active member of the Edelweiss German Club and enjoyed their many festivities. She loved cooking, gardening, taking nature walks, dancing, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Elsa is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Pospisil; children: Connie Pospisil and John Paul Pospisil; a grandson, James Pospisil; one brother, Phillip (Kathy) Schmoll. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Wilhelm Schmoll, Joann Weber and Paul Schmoll. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 16th, from 10-11 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield. A celebration of life will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. A reception will be held after the service in the church. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, at 2 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. Memorial



donations may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice Services of Dayton.



