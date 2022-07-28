PORTER, Michael Dean



Michael Dean Porter, was born September 10, 1952, to Edna Mae (Snyder) and Bill Porter. He died July 25, 2022.



Mike graduated in 1971 from Madison South High School where he was active in the band, FFA, and track. He was a member of stokes champions 4-h club. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served in Greece, Spain, and Turkey. He was honorably discharged in 1977.



After returning to Ohio, he worked alongside his father on the family farm. He also served as a stokes township trustee for 20 years. He began "Harpo's cause" with the help of the Harley owners group of Springfield, Ohio. This program sent care packages to local military personnel stationed overseas during the holiday season. Mike was generous, smart, fun-loving and a voracious reader. He loved living in the country and sitting on his front porch watching deer and wildlife in the fencerows.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Edna Mae Baum, Thelma, and Bill Porter, special partner, Pam Dabney, and a sister, Rosida Porter-To. He is survived by sisters: Sharon Porter (Matt Cooper) and Ramona Porter, half-brothers Matt and Mark Baum. Also surviving are his brother-in-law William To and niece and nephew Sharon and Aaron (Melony) To and a great-niece, Rosida Marie To.



A private burial will be held at a later date.



Donations in Mike's memory may be made to the South Solon United Methodist Church and Pure Health (formerly Loving Care Hospice) in London, Ohio. A special thank you to Amanda from Pure Health for her excellent care and to Lisa Dotson for trying to wrangle him for the last four years. Thank you to his many friends and loved ones.



"There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind." - C.S. Lewis



Arrangements have been entrusted to Lynch Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 124 East High Street, London, Ohio 43140.

