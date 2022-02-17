PORTER, Lucille Z.



Age 96, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on 15 February 2022. Born in Xenia, Ohio, to the late Lawrence B and



Dorothy O. (Jenks) Hickman. Also preceded in her in death, her devoted and loving husband of 59 years, Lowell E. Porter and her brothers Willard and Paul. She is survived by her daughters Sandra Porter, Sharon (Mike) Pruitte and Carol (Charley) Cline; 5 grandchildren, Mark, Marianne (Lyle), Nicole, Catie and Christina; and 4 great-grandchildren, Hallie, Laken, Leo and Lincoln. Calling her 'Lucy' in her later years, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose unwavering, loving presence will be deeply missed. Lucy meaning 'Light' very much loved the sunshine, nature, spending time tending to her yard, preparing meals for her family, a good laugh when she got tickled, will be loved and missed endlessly. Her sweet smile will be remembered and live in the hearts of her family forever. We love you, love you, love you, Mom. Family to receive friends 11:00AM Friday, February 18, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel until time of service at NOON. Burial to follow in the Woodland Cemetery, Xenia, Ohio. Condolences can be expressed to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com