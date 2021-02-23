X

PORTER, Janet

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

PORTER, Janet Helen

Age 86, of Trenton, went home to be with the Lord Sunday,

February 21, 2021, at her home. She was born in

Ashland, Kentucky, on February 24, 1934, to Allie and Callie (Wells) Hicks. Janet was a

member of The Church at Mayfield. She was preceded in death by her parents; her

husband, Charlie "Bud" Porter; sisters, Mae Akers, Doris Fields, Nora Hicks and Opal Stevens; brothers, John and Jay Hicks; and a great grandson, Kallan Shrout. Janet is survived by three daughters, Kellie (Chris) Blackburn, Debbie (Raymond) Shrout, and Kim Howard; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Roberta Greene.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Care of Middletown, especially Janet's nurses, Angie, Heather and April.

Funeral services are 10:00 am Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the funeral home. Entombment is in Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes

517 South Sutphin Street

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.