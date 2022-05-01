POPE, Toyia REESE

REESE POPE, Toyia Lynn



Age 46, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



