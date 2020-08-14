POPE, Tina Lynn Age 53, of Dayton, OH, passed away on August 8, 2020. Left to cherish her memory: two loving sons; both parents, and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, followed by graveside service at West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

