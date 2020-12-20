X

POPE, Phyllis

POPE, Phyllis

Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, December 21, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Renard D. Allen Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

