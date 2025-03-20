Poore, Dorothy Loucille



Dorothy L. Poore age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2025 in Dayton. She was born on October 20, 1933 in Tennessee to the late Luther and Eva Adams.



Dorothy is survived by her daughters Sandra (Doug) Tomlinson and Deborah (Jim) Nolan; grandsons Devin (Lauren) Routson and Connor Tomlinson; 4 sisters; many nieces, nephews and cousins; including special niece Melba Wallace and ex son in-law Jeff (Leslie) Routson.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alfred and 4 brothers.



A Funeral will be held Monday March 24, 2025 at 12pm at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive visitors at 11AM at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Royal Oak Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com