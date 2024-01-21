Pooley, Bonnie



Born on July 11, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio, Bonnie passed away peacefully at her home on December 20, 2023. Her life was a tapestry of grace, strength, and unwavering love. Raised in Hamilton, Bonnie's journey led her through St. Peter in Chains School and Taft High School, culminating in her studies at Ohio University where she embraced the world of the French language. As a military spouse during the Vietnam War, she stood resilient, finding solace in dance as part of the base dance troupe. Upon moving to Miami, Florida, her adaptability and warmth flourished. Her kitchen became a sanctuary of love, where she delighted in crafting homemade bread, pizza, cookies, and her renowned chocolate malt cake  culinary creations that brought joy to all. Professionally, Bonnie's organizational prowess left an indelible mark on large events for the University of Miami. Yet, her true pride and joy were found in being Grandma, dedicating boundless love to her six grandchildren. Beyond her roles, Bonnie graced screens as a talented model and actress, leaving an indelible mark on commercials, movies, and TV shows. Her creative spirit and passion for the arts added vibrancy to her diverse life. Central to Bonnie's life was her unwavering faith in God, a guiding light through life's challenges. Her legacy is one of love, strength, creativity, and profound faith. As we mourn her passing, let us reflect on the warmth she brought into our lives, the enduring impact of her kindness, and the inspiration drawn from her unwavering faith. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Keri Preter and Ami (Bobby) Hamersley; her grandchildren, Anna, David, Thomas, Brooke, Austin, and Ashley. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Anne Pooley; her siblings, Mike and Debbie. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 AM, with Mass at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 29, 2024 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Entombment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 PM at Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



