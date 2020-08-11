X

POOLE, Conor

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

POOLE, Conor J. Conor J. Poole, age 23, of Fairborn, passed away July 31, 2020. He was born in Dayton, the son of Kimberly (Fry) Morick. Conor was a graduate of the Fairborn Digital Academy, class of 2014; and obtained his Associate Degree in Applied Weather Science. He enjoyed gaming, was a craftsman, playing guitar, drawing, and overall music enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Larry Fry; and aunt, Jessica Fry. Conor is survived by his mother, Kimberly (Robert) Morick; daughter, Ophelia Guinevere Poole; fiancé, Micaela Howard; maternal grandmother, Barbara Fry; uncle, Shane Fry; cousins, Ayden and Maddox Fry; and dear friend Kirsten Poole as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.Beltonstroup.com.

