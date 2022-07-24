POOLE, C. Randy



63 of Springfield passed away July 18, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 1, 1958, the son of Carl H. and Rosemary Poole. Randy was a former mechanical engineer for the railroad. He also worked alongside his dad and brother at C & A Auto. In his younger days, he was known as a talented race car driver. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children Carl Nicholas and Brandi Nichole Poole; grandchildren Andre Purdie III, Carlee (Nichole) Poole, Eli Nicholas Purdie, and Carl Lucas Poole; brother Chad Anthony Poole; sister Tonja Elberfeld; niece Jessica; and nephew Chasen; companion pet cat Precious. Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



