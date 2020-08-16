PONDER, Mattie Grace Mattie Grace Ponder, age 90, of Hamilton, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Mattie was born in Livingston, Kentucky, on July 4, 1930, to Leonard and Lula (nee Bustle) Cope. On August 30, 1947, she married Rovy Ponder in Livingston, KY. Mattie was a member of West Side Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, watching the Cincinnati Reds and above all spending time with her family. Mattie is survived by her son, Fred (Jean) Ponder; her grandchildren, Mark Ponder, Cristy (Billy) Browning, Scott (Jen) Ponder and Cristopher (Elizabeth) Ponder; her great-grandchildren, Karmen (Dylan) Williams, Amber Fields and Dagan Ponder; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Mattie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Rovy Ponder; her sons, Larry (Ada) and Dallas Ponder; her great-grandson, Dean Martin Ponder; and her eight siblings. Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Hospice, 4850 Smith Road Suite 100 C, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mattie's care giver of 15 years, Sheila Broadus and her special friend Geri DePew. The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice for their kindness and loving care. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com

