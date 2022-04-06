journal-news logo
PONDER, Lelve "Lew"

Age 74, formerly of Hamilton, died peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home in Imperial Beach, California. He was born in Hamilton on July 21, 1947, the son of Curtis and Ruth (Lakes) Ponder. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a

Master's Degree in History. He married the love of his life, Nancee Pittman, on February 15, 1971, and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2007. Lew had been employed by the Hamilton City Schools, retiring in 2004. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity, Monkey Mutual Aid Society and the AMVETS Post #1983. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Monica) Ponder, Salem,

Virginia, Susan (Christopher) Gray, Portland, Oregon, and

Anna (Steve) Buell, Imperial Beach, California; grandchildren, Aliva and Daisy Buell, Julia Ponder, Eve and Corrina Gray and cousins, Ruth Ann Horn, Judy Reichle and Carl Lakes all of Hamilton. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Robert Ponder. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Private burial services will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park for family only. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


