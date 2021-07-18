POND, Ronald Lee "Ron"



Age 84, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully July 16, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Ron was born on April 12, 1937, in Ettrick, Virginia, to Howard and Willie (Roberts) Pond. Ron attended Petersburg High School in Petersburg, Virginia, and continued his education at Western Kentucky University, graduating in 1962 with a BA in History. He was a "lefty" pitcher for the Western Kentucky baseball team and a member of the U.S. Army ROTC. He later served as an Infantry 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, and archaeology and had a



passion for acrylic painting. Ron was a medical sales representative for over 30 years and retired from Standard Textile Company, Cincinnati, Ohio in 1997.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann, and his three children, Terri Manning, Kathy Wiseman (Ken), and Brian Pond (Jen); identical twin brother Don; brother Selwyn, and sister Jackie. Ron is also survived by his grandchildren Kara Denison, Sophia Denison, Jake Manning, Riley Pond, Savannah Pond, and step-grandchildren Adam Wiseman and Jacob Wiseman, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and family.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ron's memory to Down Syndrome of Louisville (dsoflou.org).



A visitation will be held Thursday, July 22nd at Christ United Methodist Church at 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429 from 10 am-12 pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.

