POMEROY, Alice Jean



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Alice was an Accounts Receivable Clerk at Apex Tool Group for over 30 years and authored over 30 books of poetry known as "The Encouraging Word", spreading the good news and her love for life to many. She was a member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Pomeroy, a sister, Joyce (Bill) Krumm; a brother, Thomas Hoover; and a sister, Marilyn Hoover, her parents Gene and Jane Hoover, and her great granddaughter, Elizabeth Brawley. She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Scott Marcum (Bobby); a son, Scott Oberle; six grandchildren, Heather Oberle, Rachael (Joshua) Lawson, Sarah Scott, John Scott, Cody Rodriguez, Dusty Marcum; nine great-grandchildren, Morgan Oberle, Brayden, Olivia, and Gwenith Lawson, Aliyah and Jaysen Scott, Paisley Rodriguez, Oliver Marcum, and Leonard Scott. Many beloved friends, nieces and nephews. Services will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, October 28 at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Rev. Joe Getts officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 11:00-12:00 PM at the funeral home. There will be a private burial for the family at Woodland Cemetary at a later date.

