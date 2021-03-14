POLYCHRONIS, Maria



Age 91, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Maria was a retired seamstress from Elder Beerman



after many years, a member of The Annunciation Greek



Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos Society. She was



preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vasilios "Bill"; and four siblings. Maria is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ifigenia and Daniel Poling of Kettering, and many other relatives and friends. Private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 17 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton or The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Maria's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker and Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.

