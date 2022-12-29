POLLARD, Ted



10/18/1933 - 12/22/2022



Ted Pollard, 87, formerly of Middletown, Ohio, passed away 12/22/22, in Indianapolis, IN. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Connie and his son, Michael. He is survived by his children Amy of Avon, Indiana, and David (Liz) of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler, Kelsey, Sean, Madison, Allison and Mason as well as many friends.



He served three years of active duty in the Strategic Air Command of the U.S. Air Force, co-piloting B-47s and other multi-engine type aircraft during the Cold War, flying missions along the coasts of China and the USSR. Later he served for several years in the Air National Guard in Ohio and Missouri, reaching the rank of Captain.



Ted enjoyed his life as a journalist and published author. He worked for the Kansas City Star, The Middletown Journal, The Franklin Chronicle and The Warren County Post.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 30th from 2pm to 4pm at The Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave. Middletown OH 45044. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

