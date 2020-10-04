POLLARD, Betty 90, of Huber Heights, passed away on September 30, 2020, at Grandview Hospital. She was born on August 10, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio. Betty enjoyed life with all her heart. She loved being outdoors and was proud of her gardens. Betty also enjoyed ballroom dancing. Her absolute favorite thing is her family she did anything and everything for them. Surviving Betty is her son, David Pollard; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Joyce Knipfer; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Herbst; father of her children, Paul Owen Pollard; sons, William "Billy Ray" Pollard, Wilbur Pollard, and Paul Douglas (Debbie) Pollard; daughter, Teresa Pollard; and all 3 of her siblings. A visitation will be held from 2-3 PM with a Time of Sharing to be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

