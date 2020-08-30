POLAK, William Thomas William Thomas Polak, age 86, Born September 23, 1933, Erie, Pennsylvania, Died August 24, 2020, Centerville, Ohio. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara J. Wood Polak, parents, William C. Polak, Margaret R. Schugart. Survived by brother, Ronald E. (Cathi) Polak; daughters, Valerie J. (Howie) Polak, Sheila A. (Jim) Bittner; grandsons, Chaddwic W. (Krystal) Shay, Jesse P. Shay; and great-grandsons, Jason T., Dallas H., Kellen D., Oliver W., his wife's children, Charles W. Zimmerman, Pamela A. Zimmerman, Amy J. (John C.) McDade, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an accomplished, educated man who touched so many lives and will be dearly missed. Memories and pictures may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/ or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton https://hsdayton.org/. A memorial mass will be held at St Charles Borromeo Parish 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, OH 45429 on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Mass will begin at 11:00 am. Friends and family may meet in the atrium starting at 10:00 am. The service will be streamed live at www.stcharles-kettering.org On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

