POINDEXTER, Dann



Hubert "Danny P"



Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 15th of 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 6th, 1958, to the late Hubert and Lorene Poindexter (Trosper). Dann is survived by his fiancé Cathy, his daughters Kelli (Jim), Shannon (Michael) and Erin (Bronson); grandchildren Isaiah, Audra, Kayden, Kaylin, Ethan, Kale, Jaxon, Hannah, MJ, Will, Ruby, Charley, and



Penelope; brother, Rick (Stephanie) and nephew Danny



(Megan), niece Jessica (Matt); and great-niece Caroline.



Dann was a loving fiancé, father, papaw, brother, uncle and one hell of a dancer. He was a dedicated Browns fan and had a passion for British cars. Dann was a member of the Dayton Mini Club and the President of the Dayton Jaguar Club. His



favorite things in life were dancing, listening to live music, his grandkids sporting events, playing the drums, and going to any car show he could find.



Visitation will be held on January 22nd with visitation from 10am-12pm with funeral service immediately following at



Tobias funeral home at 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek, Ohio. Burial will follow the service at Willow View Cemetery. The family will hold a celebration of life afterwards at the American Legion Post 675 at 31 Chambers Street Dayton, Ohio.



"Number 4 on the field, number 1 in your heart"

