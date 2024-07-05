Pohlman, Kenneth Richard



Kenneth Richard Pohlman, age 75, departed this world on June 29, 2024 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.



Ken is survived by his adoring and caring wife Barb, who was the love of his life for 41 wonderful years. He is also survived by daughters Jenny (Drew) Vogt, Erin (Keith) Steele and Maria (Kevin) Kluener; grandchildren: Rosie, Sam and Jack Vogt, Gracie and Luke Steele, Emma Kluener; siblings: Harry (Pat), Jim (Janie), Ginny, Don (Pam), Ron (Peggy) and Mary; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother Agnes (Lefeld) Pohlman, father Otto Pohlman and brother Tony Pohlman.



Born on October 8, 1948 in Maria Stein, OH as the oldest of eight, Ken assumed the role of family patriarch at a young age after the unexpected and tragic passing of his father, Otto. Ken embraced the hard work, discipline and frugality of farm life. The challenges he faced throughout childhood shaped him into the person he would become - a positive, determined and honorable man.



With the support and encouragement of his mother, Agnes, Ken attended the University of Dayton and graduated with an accounting degree. But he didn't find his true calling until attending Ohio Northern Law school and then becoming a prosecutor for Montgomery County - a position he held for over 30 years. It was throughout these years that he made lifelong friends. In 2010 he retired and opened his own private practice focused on family law. The honesty, integrity and dignity he embodied in these roles continues to be an inspiration to family and friends.



He met the Barbie to his Ken while practicing law in downtown Dayton, Barb Kramer - a Kentucky girl with a giant smile and a heart of gold. Married in 1983, they went on to have three daughters: Jenny, Erin and Maria - the apple, strawberry and peach of Ken's eye. Over the past decade he also welcomed three sons-in-law and six grandchildren.



Ken was a man of routine who valued the simple things in life. He loved road trips to Florida and long weekends of volleyball tournaments watching his girls play. He loved history and traveling with Barb to famous WWII landmarks in Europe. He loved maintaining his lawn, riding his lawnmower, and dragging endless tarps of raked leaves to the curb. He loved chopping wood and organizing his wood pile. After all, it was hard to take the farm boy out of him even as he grew older. He loved the UD Flyers, breakfast with friends at the Golden Nugget, his daily printed newspaper, and making his own coffee. He loved PBS mysteries, talk radio and all things history. He was never one to indulge, but chocolate and ice cream were the exceptions.



Above all, Ken loved his family. Barb was his partner and best friend. They truly complemented each other and created a wonderful life together. He centered his life around his daughters, and guided, helped and supported them every chance he had - he was the ultimate dad. He relished every second of being a grandpa and embraced the chaos. He was the rock, the guiding light and the voice of reason.



A few weeks before his passing, Ken unknowingly spent his last gathering with family on Father's Day - a day we will cherish forever. He will be eternally missed.



Funeral services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home (on Far Hills) on Monday, July 8 from 5-8pm. Mass will be at Incarnation on July 9th at 10:30am with a burial at Calvary Cemetery to follow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.



