Pohler, Kathleen E.



Kathy was born in Lackawanna, New York to Carolina (nee DeYcaza) and William Arthur Heidt on December 16, 1945. She is the beloved wife of Paul Pohler; devoted mother of Amy (Steven) Cline, Molly (the late Jeff) Dirr and Jeff (Holly) Pohler; cherished grandmother of Morgan (Joe) Loftus, Jack (Emily) Pohler, Ashley Dirr, Abraham Pohler, Dane Cline and Amelia Cline. Kathy had a big heart for animals, especially dogs. She volunteered her time with an animal rescue in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Kathy's name to the Little Hills of Kentucky Animal Rescue (2559 Grinder Hill Dock Rd. Albany, KY 42602).



A time of Visitation will be held for Kathy at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Fairfield from 10:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Final resting place will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North.





