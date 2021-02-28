POHLABEL, Suzanne E.



Suzanne E. Pohlabel, age 88,



of Eaton, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 31, 1932, in Lima, OH, to the late Willard and Virginia Scheetz. She was an active member of Visitation Catholic Church in Eaton, including St. Anne's Sodality. She was a volunteer with the Eaton Right to Life; and a member of the Lakengren Women's Club and Red Hat's Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister Marilyn VanMeter. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Thomas J. Pohlabel of Eaton; children: John Pohlabel of Eaton, Virginia (Mark) Spanier of Eaton, Joe Pohlabel of Oxford, Amy (Mike) Stanoikovich of Brookville and Matt (Mindy) Pohlabel of Springboro; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Phyllis Lewicki of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends. A memorial mass will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main St., Eaton, OH, with Father David Doseck officiating. The memorial mass will be livestreamed on the Facebook profile: PriestDavidDoseck. A public and online viewing should be possible. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



