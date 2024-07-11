Poff, Doris



Doris R. Pelfrey Poff, 69, of Franklin, Ohio passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2024, at Spring Hills Middletown Assisted Senior Living Facility. She was born March 29, 1955 in Middletown, Ohio to Raymond and Wanda Pelfrey. Doris was blessed to have found a second family in Charles and Freda Goff and considered them her special parents. She worked as a school bus driver for Middletown City Schools for 37 years and for Butler Tech for 11 years before retiring as their Transportation Coordinator. She was an active member of Wildwood Golf Club, the VFW Auxiliary Post 3809, Loyal Order of Moose Middletown 501 and Silver Sneakers. Doris is survived by her husband: Harvey Poff, son; William Lambert III (Jenni), daughter; Leigh Ann Burton (Westen Lengerich), step-daughters; Katrina (Bob) Towle, Kasey (Ali Altae) Stafford, grandchildren; Taylor (Tyler) Osterman, Cameron Lambert, Trey Lambert, Tori Lambert, Trase Lambert, step-grandchildren; Alex Stafford, Morgan Towle, Hayden Towle, and Caroline Towle. She is also survived by her special father, Charles Goff, cousins who were like sisters, Teresa (Larry) Lane, Kim Freebus, and Pam Pelfrey. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Pelfrey and her special mother, Freda Goff. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and love to the extraordinary staff at Spring Hills Middletown and Day City Hospice. The care given to both Doris and the family from the moment of arrival was nothing short of superb. Visitation will be Sunday, July 14, 2024 from 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Celebration of life services will be Monday, July 15, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. with Dr. Dan Schroer officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Day City Hospice 7601 Paragon Road Suite 203 Dayton Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparamore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com