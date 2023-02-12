POELKING, Phyllis Ann



Age 86, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born in Dayton to the late, Nick Sr. and Mary (Blank) Granato. Also preceding her in death is her, sister, Jean Hamilton; brothers-in-law, Bernie Williams, Roy Kauhaahaa Sr.; and sister-in-law, Jeanne Granato. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband James; daughter, Julie Zuccola; son, Joe (Michele) Poelking; sisters, Antoinette Williams (Jerry Trick), Nancy Kauhaahaa; brothers, Nick Granato Jr., Frank (Sharon) Granato; grandchildren, Alexis, Zachary, Kailyn; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Emerson, Cameron; many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Phyllis graduated from Julienne High School and became a Registered Nurse graduating from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing. She married James November 8, 1958. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 17 at Church of the Incarnation, Centerville. The family will have a private service at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Dayton.

