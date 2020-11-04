POE, Lawrence



Lawrence Poe age 69 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday,



October 30, 2020. He was born on May 2, 1951, in Hazard, KY, the son of the late Delbert and Opal (nee Ratliff) Poe. He was a veteran of the United States National Guard. Larry loved to golf and throw darts. He loved being with his friends going boating and being outdoors. He is survived by his wonderful daughter Kathryn Poe; one



sister Vivian (Russell) Owens; two brothers Harold (Patricia) Poe and Robert (Becky) Poe; five nieces and nephews Trav (Melissa) Poe, Tracey (Charlie) Knoelder, Kim Poe, Bobby (Mandy) Poe, and Bryan (Christy) Poe; eleven great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday,



November 7, 2020, at 2:00 PM Pastor Wilma Jackson officiating at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Debbie and the late Tom Alf for being great friends and everything they have done for the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

