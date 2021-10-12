journal-news logo
PLOTNICK, Marian

PLOTNICK (nee Goldflies), Marian Lorraine

Was born June 9, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Eugene and Sophie Goldflies and sister of Bruce Goldflies.

Marian passed away on October 9, 2021, at the age of 98. Trained as an occupational therapist at Tufts University in

Boston, Marian returned to Ohio with her husband Bertram Plotnick, with whom she enjoyed a loving marriage of over 53 years. An enthusiastic traveler and bridge player, she also was a talented home decorator. Marian's outgoing personality was always on display when meeting new people, and she was a very exuberant and doting grandmother. She is survived by her three sons, Stephen (Shaleta), Jeffrey (Theresa) and

David; and three grandchildren, Anthony, Katherine (John) and Benjamin (Kaitlyn). Funeral service will be held Thursday, 1:00 PM, graveside at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue.

In memory of Marian, please make charitable donations to the Mary Scott Nursing Center at 3109 Campus Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45406. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

www.bradford-connellyandglickler.com

