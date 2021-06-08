PLAYFORTH, Lena Jewel
Beloved mother of Delbert Playforth. Loving grandmother of Tina (Travis) Thompson, Adam Lawhorn, BJ Lawhorn, and
Sarah (Jeff) Overton. Dear great-grandmother of Alexis Thompson, Gabe Lawhorn, Keira Kibbey, Kari Kibbey, Carl Clouse, Shawn Clouse, Corey Clouse, and Ethan Overton and great-great-grandson Blake Sharp. Cherished sister of Nell Wilson. Preceded in death by ten siblings, husband Everett Playforth; daughter Leona Lawhorn; Denzil Oldfield; and
parents William and Almedia Meddings. Lena passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at age 89. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 10am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH
45044
https://www.hodappfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral