PLAYFORTH, Lena Jewel



Beloved mother of Delbert Playforth. Loving grandmother of Tina (Travis) Thompson, Adam Lawhorn, BJ Lawhorn, and



Sarah (Jeff) Overton. Dear great-grandmother of Alexis Thompson, Gabe Lawhorn, Keira Kibbey, Kari Kibbey, Carl Clouse, Shawn Clouse, Corey Clouse, and Ethan Overton and great-great-grandson Blake Sharp. Cherished sister of Nell Wilson. Preceded in death by ten siblings, husband Everett Playforth; daughter Leona Lawhorn; Denzil Oldfield; and



parents William and Almedia Meddings. Lena passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at age 89. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 10am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.

