Plantz, George

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Plantz III, George Thomas

George Thomas Plantz III, 50, of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2024 in his residence. He was born December 31, 1973, in Springfield, the son of George T. and Dorothy (Brown) Plantz Jr. He enjoyed collecting model cars and working in his garage. He is survived by his father; George Plantz Jr., one sister; Jenny Pratt, nieces; Ashley Plantz (Michael) and Brianna Moore, three great nieces; Alyssha, Mya and Ny'Leigh, one great nephew; Anthonie and several aunts and uncles and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; Dorothy Plantz and a brother; Sean Allen Plantz. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Cottrell officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

