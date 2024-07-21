Planet, Shirley

Planet (Ross), Shirley Anne



Age 84, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 28, 2024. She was born on March 12, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Howard & Ruth (Reckinthin) Ross. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 55 years James Marvin Planet. She graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School in 1958. She attended Cumberland College and received her Bachelors of Science in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky State College in 1962. Shirley enjoyed several years teaching 4th grade at Five Points Elementary School in Fairborn, Ohio before starting her own sewing, screen printing, and embroidery business. She was a lifelong volunteer and dedicated her time and talents to many local organizations. She served as President of the Stingley Elementary School PTO, Originated the Stingley Elementary School Carnival fundraiser, was recognized as Centerville School Citizen of the Year, served as a group leader and on the Board of Directors of Camp Fire Girls, served on the Board of Directors of the Centerville Band Boosters dedicating many years to the Centerville Jazz Band and Centerville Winter Guard, elected President of Miamisburg Starving Artists, organized annual sewing retreats, and lead a Peripheral Neuropathy Support group. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed her yearly trips to Paducah, Kentucky to the American Quilter's Society quilt show for over 30 years with her sewing friends. Shirley also enjoyed traveling with her family and recently achieved her goal of visiting all 50 states with a trip to Alaska in 2019. She is survived by her children Kim (Melissa), Karen, Jim (Lara), grandchildren Tessa (Brady), Grace, Sylvie, Fynn, and Henry, her sister Janet Fader, brother Kenneth (Cynthia) Ross, nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2024 at Cox Arboretum, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton. Greeting of friends and family will start at 4:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00 PM. Visitation and dinner immediately following the service. Private Interment on Monday, August 5th at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky. www.quiltmuseum.org Care and arrangements entrusted to Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home.



