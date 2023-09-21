Placke, David Joseph



August 12, 1937- September 18, 2023. A loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully only three months after the death of his beloved wife of almost 65 years, Carolyn. David was born to the late Louis and Caroline Placke (nee Sturwold). He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (nee Link), and their precious son, Timothy Joseph Placke. He is survived by his two daughters, Susan (the late Craig) Hilliker of Washington, MI and Linda (Steven) Petersen of Wilmette, IL; one son, Christopher (Jill Alexander) of Columbus, OH; six grandchildren, Brian Hilliker, Matthew, Margaret, Catherine and Elizabeth Petersen, and Erik Placke; sister Dolores (the late Donald) Reed (nee Placke) of Dayton, OH; brother-in-law, Otto (the late Bona (nee Placke)) Geering of Walcott, IA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Theodore (Rose) Link, Sr. of Centerville, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. David was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, graduating from Chaminade High School in 1955 and Miami-Jacobs Business College with a degree in Accounting. He took a job with the Standard Register Company, where over his 35 year career, he worked his way up from a lowly Payroll Clerk to an upper level management position as a Division Controller. He served on the Board of Directors of the Standard Register Credit Union for 29 years. He is remembered and beloved by colleagues as a wonderful boss and mentor. David loved his wife; he was just a guy in love with his girl. He would have happily followed her to the ends of the Earth. Together, they travelled to all fifty states and to many other countries. They took long walks and Volksmarches together. They enjoyed their monthly Pinochle card club, which lasted for over 30 years. David always loved sports. He played football, baseball and basketball in his youth and continued his love for all sports while rooting for the Alter Knights, the Cincinnati Reds, the UD Flyers and the Notre Dame Irish. He was a born coach, and served in that capacity for his son's many basketball and baseball teams and for his daughter's softball teams. He was never too busy to go to the park and hit fly balls and grounders to his children. David was ever ready to pitch in and lend a helping hand. He volunteered extensively through his parish of over 50 years, Holy Angels Catholic Church, as well as the Knights of Columbus. David was always very active and loved his compost pile and vegetable garden, painting around the house and fixing things in his workshop. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but we are grateful for our memories of his generous love, warm smile, charming chuckle, positive influence, insightful life lessons and nurturing guidance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leonard's Church, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 25, 2023, with a gathering starting at 10:00 a.m. A private interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or St. Leonard's Benevolent Fund. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com