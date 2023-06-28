Placke, Carolyn

Placke (Link), Carolyn Ann



November 1, 1937 - June 25, 2023. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully after suffering from dementia. Carolyn was born to the late Maurice and Mary Link (nee Brehm). She was preceded in death by precious son, Timothy Joseph Placke. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, David Joseph Placke; two daughters, Susan (the late Craig) Hilliker and Linda (Steven) Petersen; one son, Christopher (Jill Alexander); six grandchildren, Brian Hilliker, Matthew, Margaret, Catherine and Elizabeth Petersen, and Erik Placke; brother, Theodore (Rose) Link, Sr.; sister-in-law, Dolores (the late Donald) Reed (nee Placke); brother-in-law, Otto (the late Bona (nee Placke) Geering; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Carolyn was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, graduating from St. Joseph Commercial High School in 1955 and the University of Dayton with a degree in Education. Remembered and beloved by students, parents and colleagues, she completed her long and distinguished teaching career by creating the Kindergarten program at Holy Angels School in Dayton, and served as the Kindergarten teacher there for ten years. Carolyn loved to experience life in all facets, through nature, art, books, travel and social events. She experienced many wonderful people and places during her decades on this earth, traveling to all fifty states and to many other countries. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but we are grateful for our memories of her generous love, warm smile, positive influence and nurturing guidance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Leonard's Church, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, with a gathering starting at 9:00 a.m. A private interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels School, Hospice of Dayton or St. Leonard's Benevolent Fund.



